Election 2016 Polls, Nov. 7th

Written by Trey Ragsdale



Monday, November 7 Race/Topic (Click to Sort) Poll Results Spread General Election: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein Bloomberg Clinton 44, Trump 41, Johnson 4, Stein 2 Clinton +3 General Election: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein IBD/TIPP Tracking Clinton 41, Trump 43, Johnson 6, Stein 2 Trump +2 General Election: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein CBS News Clinton 45, Trump 41, Johnson 5, Stein 2 Clinton +4 General Election: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein FOX News Clinton 48, Trump 44, Johnson 3, Stein 2 Clinton +4 General Election: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein Reuters/Ipsos Clinton 42, Trump 39, Johnson 6, Stein 3 Clinton +3 General Election: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein ABC/Wash Post Tracking Clinton 47, Trump 43, Johnson 4, Stein 1 Clinton +4 General Election: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein Monmouth Clinton 50, Trump 44, Johnson 4, Stein 1 Clinton +6 General Election: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein Economist/YouGov Clinton 45, Trump 41, Johnson 5, Stein 2 Clinton +4 General Election: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein Rasmussen Reports Clinton 45, Trump 43, Johnson 4, Stein 2 Clinton +2 General Election: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein NBC News/SM Clinton 47, Trump 41, Johnson 6, Stein 3 Clinton +6 General Election: Trump vs. Clinton Bloomberg Clinton 46, Trump 43 Clinton +3 General Election: Trump vs. Clinton LA Times/USC Tracking Clinton 43, Trump 48 Trump +5 General Election: Trump vs. Clinton CBS News Clinton 47, Trump 43 Clinton +4 General Election: Trump vs. Clinton IBD/TIPP Tracking Clinton 43, Trump 42 Clinton +1 General Election: Trump vs. Clinton FOX News Clinton 48, Trump 44 Clinton +4 General Election: Trump vs. Clinton Reuters/Ipsos Clinton 44, Trump 39 Clinton +5 General Election: Trump vs. Clinton ABC/Wash Post Tracking Clinton 49, Trump 46 Clinton +3 General Election: Trump vs. Clinton Monmouth Clinton 50, Trump 44 Clinton +6 General Election: Trump vs. Clinton Economist/YouGov Clinton 49, Trump 45 Clinton +4 General Election: Trump vs. Clinton NBC News/SM Clinton 51, Trump 44 Clinton +7 General Election: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein Gravis Clinton 47, Trump 43, Johnson 3, Stein 2 Clinton +4 Florida: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein Quinnipiac Trump 45, Clinton 46, Johnson 2, Stein 1 Clinton +1 Florida: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein Gravis Trump 45, Clinton 46, Johnson 4, Stein 0 Clinton +1 Florida: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein Trafalgar Group (R) Trump 50, Clinton 46, Johnson 2, Stein 1 Trump +4 Florida: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein Opinion Savvy Trump 46, Clinton 48, Johnson 3, Stein 1 Clinton +2 Florida Senate - Rubio vs. Murphy Gravis Rubio 47, Murphy 46 Rubio +1 Ohio: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein Emerson Trump 46, Clinton 39, Johnson 7, Stein 3 Trump +7 North Carolina: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson NY Times/Siena Trump 44, Clinton 44, Johnson 3 Tie North Carolina: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson Quinnipiac Trump 45, Clinton 47, Johnson 3 Clinton +2 North Carolina: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson Gravis* Trump 45, Clinton 46, Johnson 3 Clinton +1 Virginia: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein Christopher Newport Univ. Clinton 48, Trump 42, Johnson 3, Stein 0 Clinton +6 Pennsylvania: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein Trafalgar Group (R) Clinton 47, Trump 48, Johnson 2, Stein 1 Trump +1 Nevada: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson Emerson* Trump 46, Clinton 47, Johnson 4 Clinton +1 Nevada: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson Remington Research (R) Trump 46, Clinton 45, Johnson 3 Trump +1 Nevada: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson Gravis* Trump 43, Clinton 45, Johnson 4 Clinton +2 New Mexico: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein Zia Poll Clinton 46, Trump 44, Johnson 6, Stein 1 Clinton +2 New Mexico: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein Gravis Clinton 45, Trump 37, Johnson 11, Stein 3 Clinton +8 New Hampshire: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein Emerson Clinton 45, Trump 44, Johnson 5, Stein 3 Clinton +1 New Hampshire: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein WMUR/UNH Clinton 49, Trump 38, Johnson 6, Stein 1 Clinton +11 Michigan: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein Gravis Clinton 46, Trump 41, Johnson 3, Stein 3 Clinton +5 Michigan: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein Trafalgar Group (R) Clinton 47, Trump 49, Johnson 3, Stein 1 Trump +2 Missouri: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein Emerson Trump 47, Clinton 41, Johnson 7, Stein 2 Trump +6 Virginia: Trump vs. Clinton Hampton University Clinton 45, Trump 41 Clinton +4 Virginia: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein Gravis Clinton 47, Trump 42, Johnson 4, Stein 1 Clinton +5 Georgia: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson Landmark/Rosetta Stone Trump 49, Clinton 46, Johnson 3 Trump +3 Georgia: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson Trafalgar Group (R)* Trump 52, Clinton 45, Johnson 2 Trump +7 Florida Senate - Rubio vs. Murphy Quinnipiac Rubio 50, Murphy 43 Rubio +7 North Carolina Senate - Burr vs. Ross NY Times/Siena Burr 46, Ross 45 Burr +1 North Carolina Senate - Burr vs. Ross Quinnipiac Burr 47, Ross 47 Tie North Carolina Senate - Burr vs. Ross Gravis Burr 48, Ross 47 Burr +1 Nevada Senate - Heck vs. Cortez Masto Emerson Cortez Masto 48, Heck 47 Cortez Masto +1 New Hampshire Senate - Ayotte vs. Hassan Emerson Ayotte 49, Hassan 46 Ayotte +3 New Hampshire Senate - Ayotte vs. Hassan WMUR/UNH Ayotte 45, Hassan 49 Hassan +4 Missouri Senate - Blunt vs. Kander Emerson Blunt 45, Kander 46 Kander +1 Georgia Senate: Isakson vs. Barksdale Landmark/Rosetta Stone* Isakson 52, Barksdale 41 Isakson +11 Ohio Senate - Portman vs. Strickland Emerson Portman 49, Strickland 28 Portman +21 North Carolina Governor - McCrory vs. Cooper NY Times/Siena Cooper 47, McCrory 46 Cooper +1 North Carolina Governor - McCrory vs. Cooper Quinnipiac Cooper 50, McCrory 47 Cooper +3 New Hampshire Governor - Sununu vs. Van Ostern WMUR/UNH Sununu 37, Ostern 48 Ostern +11 President Obama Job Approval FOX News Approve 52, Disapprove 47 Approve +5 President Obama Job Approval Gallup Approve 56, Disapprove 41 Approve +15 President Obama Job Approval Rasmussen Reports Approve 52, Disapprove 46 Approve +6 President Obama Job Approval Economist/YouGov Approve 50, Disapprove 49 Approve +1 2016 Generic Congressional Vote FOX News Democrats 45, Republicans 46 Republicans +1 2016 Generic Congressional Vote Bloomberg Democrats 45, Republicans 48 Republicans +3 2016 Generic Congressional Vote Economist/YouGov Democrats 45, Republicans 42 Democrats +3 Congressional Job Approval Economist/YouGov Approve 11, Disapprove 67 Disapprove +56 Direction of Country Economist/YouGov Right Direction 30, Wrong Track 62 Wrong Track +32 Direction of Country Rasmussen Reports Right Direction 30, Wrong Track 63 Wrong Track +33