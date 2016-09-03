Book Review: Trump Revealed: An American Journey of Ambition, Ego, Money, and Power

This presidential cycle has been breaking the rules of traditional politics. In the center of the storm is Donald J. Trump. Real Estate mogul, television reality star turned unexpected politician. With all the media buzz Trump has created, there really is not a sense of who is this man who may become our next President. Kranish and Fisher has taken the task to create a viable narrative to explore his family roots and history. The book delves back to the origins from when the Trump name first appeared in the shores of America. It is not critical or necessary a pro-Trump book, but rather one that lays out the researched facts. After reading this book, I don’t necessary know more about the temperament of this man, but I do have a better understanding of where he came from. A very complex individual, Trump represents a candidate who has been able to wrestle the new media and shine light to his candidacy. But in less than 70 days, the American voter will decide if this approach has overtaken the traditional route of the democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Trump was interviewed for this book, Trump Revealed: An American Journey of Ambition, Ego, Money, and Power, it contains input from the man himself. A fascinating study of a very multifaceted individual.